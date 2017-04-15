Tafelberg school site sale a ‘political ploy’

MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says national government is ‘jumping the gun’ over its decision to allow the sale of the Tafelberg Remedial School site to continue.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says national government is “jumping the gun” over its decision to allow the sale of the Tafelberg Remedial School site to continue.

This comes after Treasury issued a statement slamming the Western Cape Cabinet’s decision to continue with the R135 million sale of the land to the Phyllis Jowell Day School.

Activists, who wanted the site to be used for affordable housing, are still occupying two inner-city properties owned by provincial government.

Both National Treasury and the national human settlements ministry have voiced their concerns about the provincial Cabinet’s decision, saying the Tafelberg site should be used for affordable housing.

But Madikizela says this is a political ploy.

“That department also jumped the gun on issues that have nothing to do with them because this is a government issue and instead of approach the media they should have engaged with us.”

Treasury says it never instructed the province to sell the land to raise revenue but Madikizela says the ministry should then come up with alternative solutions for province to meet its financial obligations.

“If we come up with ways to raise revenue they can’t then in turn say they are concerned. They must come up with solutions not concerns.”

Treasury says it sees no significant obstacles to using available national housing subsidies, including for social housing, on the Tafelberg site.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)