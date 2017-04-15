South Africans living in UK stage protest outside Bell Pottinger
The march has been organised by the ‘We Are South Africans’ group which is accusing the UK based PR company of causing immense racial division in SA.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of South Africans living in London are gathered outside the offices of PR firm Bell Pottinger, protesting against its alleged ties with the Gupta family.
The march has been organised by the “We Are South Africans” group which is accusing the UK based PR company of causing immense racial division in the country.
The company earlier this week announced that it has cut ties with the Guptas and Oakbay Investments, claiming it has become the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa during the past few months.
Spin doctor Chris Vick spoke to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane earlier this week.
“The saw the growth of ‘Black First Land First’ and we really saw a rise in hate speech coming through on ANN7, New Age and in paid Twitter. And all of this seems to have been the work of Bell Pottinger’s PR political unit, who essentially do what they can to create turbulence and instability among people who are opposed to their clients.”
LISTEN: Bell Pottinger cut ties with the Guptas
#Guptas S.Africans living in London are protesting outside the Bell Pottinger PR firm offices, against its alleged ties with the Guptas. KHM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
