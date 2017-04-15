South African runner wins #OMTOM2017

Lungile Gongqa has become the first South African to win the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon since 2013.

CAPE TOWN – It’s been an exciting finish to the 48th Edition of the Two Oceans Marathon.

There are still a number of runners still on the road in the Ultra Marathon but the elite runners have finished.

Lungile Gongqa has won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon becoming the first South African to win since 2013 and the first Capetonian to win the race is over three decades.

#OMTOM2017 Men's Ultra Marathon:



1. Lungile Gongqa (3:09:43 - South Africa)

2: Warinyane Lebopo (Lesotho)

3. Teboho Sello (Lesotho) — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 15, 2017

In the women’s race, Maryna Damantsevich of Belarus was dominant as she eased to victory after defending champion Caroline Wostmann pulled out of the race.

Earlier this morning, South African Irvette Van Zyl defended her 2016 title.

While in the men’s, Namakoe Nkhasi of Lesotho smashed the course record winning in a time of is 1 hour 03 minutes 15 seconds.

#OMTOM2017 Women's Ultra Marathon winner is Maryne Damantsevich of Belarus who was very dominant. pic.twitter.com/VUGo44Kmco — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 15, 2017

