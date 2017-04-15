SAPS mum on Dlamini-Zuma’s security details
The SAPS says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the PPU because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it can't discuss any details on the security protection afforded to African National Congress presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma due to security reasons.
The SAPS says Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.
Police say they are responding to recent media reports and speculation questioning her protection by the unit despite not being a Member of Parliament or a Cabinet minister.
The police's national spokesperson Sally de Beer says, “In terms of the PPU’s mandate protection is provided to the president and deputy president of the Republic of South Africa., former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.