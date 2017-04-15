SAPS mum on Dlamini-Zuma’s security details

The SAPS says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the PPU because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it can't discuss any details on the security protection afforded to African National Congress presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma due to security reasons.



The SAPS says Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.

Police say they are responding to recent media reports and speculation questioning her protection by the unit despite not being a Member of Parliament or a Cabinet minister.

The police's national spokesperson Sally de Beer says, “In terms of the PPU’s mandate protection is provided to the president and deputy president of the Republic of South Africa., former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.”

