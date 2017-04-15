EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 7 April are as follows:

PowerBall: 13, 17, 20, 33, 42 Powerball: 04

PowerBall Plus: 05, 07, 15, 20, 43Powerball: 01

For more details visit the National Lottery website