Police yet to arrest suspects in CT army base robbery case
The SANDF says an investigation has been launched following the robbery at the nine infantry battalion base in Harare.
CAPE TOWN - Arrests have yet to be made in connection with an armed robbery at a military base in Khayelitsha.
A group of armed men stormed the infantry base on Saturday.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says an investigation has been launched following the robbery at the nine infantry battalion base in Harare.
The SANDF’s Mafi Mgoboze says, “We can confirm that the incident happened and an investigation has been launched. Until we get a preliminary investigation report we can’t say for certain what really happened.”
The robbers are believed to have gained access to the premises after they overpowered guards.
The suspects allegedly held up soldiers in the armoury guard room at gunpoint and allegedly forced them to open the safe.
They then stole six rifles.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.