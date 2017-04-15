Popular Topics
Police yet to arrest suspects in CT army base robbery case

The SANDF says an investigation has been launched following the robbery at the nine infantry battalion base in Harare.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Arrests have yet to be made in connection with an armed robbery at a military base in Khayelitsha.

A group of armed men stormed the infantry base on Saturday.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says an investigation has been launched following the robbery at the nine infantry battalion base in Harare.

The SANDF’s Mafi Mgoboze says, “We can confirm that the incident happened and an investigation has been launched. Until we get a preliminary investigation report we can’t say for certain what really happened.”

The robbers are believed to have gained access to the premises after they overpowered guards.

The suspects allegedly held up soldiers in the armoury guard room at gunpoint and allegedly forced them to open the safe.

They then stole six rifles.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

