#OMTOM2017: Will runners defy ban on black armbands?
The Save SA campaign says more than 12,000 people taking part in the Two Oceans Marathon are expected to wear black armbands.
CAPE TOWN - The Save SA campaign says more than 12,000 people taking part in the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday are expected to wear black armbands in support #ZumaMustGo movement.
This is despite the race organisers this week banning political campaigning, including the black bands in support of the anti-Zuma campaign, citing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules.
#TwoOceans Save SA's Lawson Naidoo says many participants have backed their call for better leadership and a corruption-free SA. XK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2017
Thirty thousand entrants will participate in the annual ultra-marathon taking place in the Mother City.
Save SA's Lawson Naidoo says many participants have backed their call for better standards of leadership and a corruption-free country.
“A country that leaves up to the values of the Constitution. That’s what this campaign is about and that’s why we’re getting such tremendous support from the runners. We’ve already distributed over 12,000 to participants but if the organisers want to disqualify power 12,000 people then they’re welcome to do so.”
#SaveSA campaign says more than 12 000 people at #TwoOceans Marathon will wear black armbands to support #ZumaMustGo movement. @JustKoyana— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
