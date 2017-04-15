'No one should be prevented from attending religious activities’

The Gujurati Network in SA is calling on its members not to attend the event at the military museum near the Gupta's compound in Saxonwold.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the Guptas says no one should be prevented from attending religious activities because some groups are calling on the community to boycott the family’s event starting this weekend.

The Gujarati Network in South Africa is calling on its members not to attend the event at the military museum near the Gupta's compound in Saxonwold.

Some community members say they don't want to associate themselves with the controversial family amid increasing calls for the Guptas to leave the country.

Attorney Gert van der Merwe says, “It’s a Constitutional right to participate in religious activities.”

Van der Merwe says the family has already corresponded with some of the groups who’ve vowed to boycott their religious event, saying this is ill-conceived.

Van der Merwe adds the Guptas expected some community members to express their discontent for the event they're hosting.

“Their conduct is awkward and ill-conceived. We hope that they abide by what I asked them.”

Last week, dozens of people gathered outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, accusing the family of capturing the state.

Now the Gujarati community is calling on its members to boycott the religious event starting this Sunday, saying it's hypocritical for the Guptas to host this spiritual event especially during a national crisis.

A group of concerned citizens is also staying away, saying they don't want to be associated with the Guptas.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)