Man ‘rushing to gamble’ nabbed going 225km/h
Gauteng traffic police have arrested two men for speeding on the N1 north outside Pretoria since the start of the Easter weekend.
Police say a 56-year-old Tshwane man was caught driving at 225km/h in a 120km/h zone, while apparently rushing to gamble at a casino in Hammanskraal.
In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested while travelling at 219km/h on the same stretch of road towards Polokwane.
Gauteng traffic police's Obed Sibasa says the duo will spend the entire Easter weekend in jail.
“Both men have been detained at Hammanskraal substation. They will appear in Pretoria North Magistrates Court next week. They will both face reckless and negligent driving charges.”
