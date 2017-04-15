Lawyer: Gupta family to approach court if religious event unsuccessful

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Lawyer: Gupta family to approach court if religious event unsuccessful

The lawyer representing the Guptas says the family will approach the court & claim for damages if the religious event they’re hosting in Saxonwold is not successful.

FILE: The compound belonging to the Gupta family in Saxonwold. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: The compound belonging to the Gupta family in Saxonwold. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the Guptas says the family will approach the court and claim for damages if the religious event they’re hosting in Saxonwold is not successful.

The Gujarati Network in South Africa is calling on its members to boycott the event.

It’s understood the annual religious event is set down for eight days at the military museum close to the family's compound.

It's expected to kick off on Sunday (16 April).

Some community members say they don’t want to associate themselves with the controversial family amid increasing calls for the Guptas to leave the country.

Attorney Gert van der Merwe says it’s unfortunate that some groups have decided to boycott the religious event that is being hosted by his clients.

Van der Merwe says he’s told the organisations that this move is ill-conceived.

“It’s unfortunate that people would stoop so low as to attack someone’s religious beliefs. We hope that they abide by what I asked them. If not, I will advise the family to either approach the court for an interdict or claim damages afterwards if they cause the event to be unsuccessful.”

Last week, dozens of people gathered outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, accusing the family of capturing the state.

Van der Merwe maintains the family is willing to respond to all allegations levelled against them if they’re given a proper opportunity and platform to do so.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA