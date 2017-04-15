KZN bus crash claims 12 lives

Twelve people were killed, and six are in a critical condition, in the bus crash that occurred in the KZN Midlands on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – It's believed the bus involved in a crash that killed 12 people in KwaZulu-Natal earlier on Saturday was not roadworthy

The crash, which is the first major road accident since the start of the Easter holidays, occurred on a rural road, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Thirteen other people were taken to a nearby hospital – of those six were in a critical condition, and seven sustained serious injuries.

Traffic management's Simon Zwane says the claim that the bus was unroadworthy will be investigated.

“The precise cause of the accident is not known yet, but there are allegations that the vehicle was unroadworthy. Investigations will reveal all. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.”

The bus is believed to have been travelling to a wedding crashed between Kranskop and Nkandla this morning.

