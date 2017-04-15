KZN ANCYL refuses to apologise for Kathrada memorial disruption
ANCYL in KZN says apologising to the family of Ahmed Kathrada for disrupting one of his memorial services in Durban would be an admission of guilt.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal says apologising to the family of late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada for disrupting one of his memorial services in Durban would be an admission of guilt.
The league says it is not in a position to apologise because it’s adamant it did not disrupt the service.
The Active Citizens’ Movement (ACM) says the league has until 4pm on Saturday to apologise publicly or face being in contempt of court.
The organisation took the league to court in an attempt to prevent them from attending Kathrada’s memorial last Sunday, but the league was granted permission to attend on condition they behave.
The ANCYL’s Mandla Shange says, “We’ll not apologise because there’s nothing that compels us to apologise. In our own view an apology would be an admission of guilt.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
