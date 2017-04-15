Hlengiwe Mkhize: Home Affairs needs to change old systems

The Home Affairs minister says while there are a number of challenges facing her department, they are looking at immediate issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says while there are a number of challenges facing her department, they are looking at immediate issues.

The minister is doing a walkabout at the Randburg branch to ensure services continue as normal this Easter weekend.

Mkhize took over the department from Malusi Gigaba, who is now the finance minister.

Mkhize says the systems in her department are old and they needs to change.

Mkhize say she received a mixed reaction from community members trying to get their documents at the Randburg branch.

“We have a challenge to digitise information.”

She says people have basic challenges of not knowing how to navigate the space and she says that can be fixed.

“There has been new improvements in terms of staff capacity following a Cabinet decision to open the branch over weekends.”

Mkhize says the Home Affairs branch in Randburg is particularly important as it attracts people coming from other provinces as well.

#HomeAffairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize talking to her team inside the Randburg Home Affairs branch. KS pic.twitter.com/mITFaRCT46 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)