High Easter traffic volumes recorded on N3 Toll Route
The N3 Toll Concession says nearly 1,500 vehicles per hour have been passing between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - High traffic volumes have been recorded on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as holidaymakers travel to their various destinations this Easter long weekend.
The N3 Toll Concession says nearly 1,500 vehicles per hour have been passing between the two provinces.
The concession says it expects traffic to lessen later on Saturday and on Sunday as people would have arrived at their destinations.
The Concessions’ Con Roux says surprisingly the country wide bus strike which began on Wednesday and effectively ended on Friday did not have any major effects on traffic volumes.
“The law enforcement authorities, emergency personnel and other volunteers are out in full force and they’re doing their level best to ensure the safety of motorists.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
