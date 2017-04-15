Cope to lay charges against Mbalula over Dlamini-Zuma security
The party says it is unjust that former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to be protected by the Presidential Protection Unit.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) says it will be laying criminal charges against Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula for violating the presidential protection mandate.
The party says it is unjust that former African Union (AU) chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to be protected by the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) as she does not fall under the category of people who should be provided such protection.
The South African Police Service however say Dlamini-Zuma is receiving protection because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.
Cope's Dennis Bloem says this is illegal.
“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is not a president, she has never been a president, she was a chairperson of the AU. Fikile Mbalula is doing illegal things, and we want justice to be done. This is taxpayers’ money.”
Earlier, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said if Dlamini-Zuma's life is really under threat, then the African National Congress should provide her protection using their military wing.
The FF Plus’s Pieter Groenewald says this is a misuse of state resources.
“The FF Plus say that the protection of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by the VIP section of the police is the misuse of state resources to finance a presidential campaign.”
On Friday the police's national spokesperson Sally de Beer said in terms of the PPPU’s mandate, Dlamini-Zuma is the former AU chairperson and further protection has been approved.
De Beer says for security reasons the SAPS can't discuss any details of the security afforded to Dlamini-Zuma.
Additional reporting by Victor Magwedze
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.