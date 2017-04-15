Cope to lay charges against Mbalula over Dlamini-Zuma security

The party says it is unjust that former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to be protected by the Presidential Protection Unit.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) says it will be laying criminal charges against Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula for violating the presidential protection mandate.

The party says it is unjust that former African Union (AU) chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma continues to be protected by the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) as she does not fall under the category of people who should be provided such protection.

The South African Police Service however say Dlamini-Zuma is receiving protection because of ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.

Cope's Dennis Bloem says this is illegal.

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is not a president, she has never been a president, she was a chairperson of the AU. Fikile Mbalula is doing illegal things, and we want justice to be done. This is taxpayers’ money.”

Earlier, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said if Dlamini-Zuma's life is really under threat, then the African National Congress should provide her protection using their military wing.

The FF Plus’s Pieter Groenewald says this is a misuse of state resources.

“The FF Plus say that the protection of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by the VIP section of the police is the misuse of state resources to finance a presidential campaign.”

On Friday the police's national spokesperson Sally de Beer said in terms of the PPPU’s mandate, Dlamini-Zuma is the former AU chairperson and further protection has been approved.

De Beer says for security reasons the SAPS can't discuss any details of the security afforded to Dlamini-Zuma.

Additional reporting by Victor Magwedze

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)