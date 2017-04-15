Cape Town army base robbery ‘a concern’

Police are investigating the matter after nine men stormed the Infantry Base in Khayelitsha on Saturday, making off with several guns.

CAPE TOWN - The office of Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has expressed concern at the robbery of an army base in Cape Town.

It’s believed the gunmen held up soldiers in the armoury guard at gunpoint and apparently forced them to open the safe.

The department’s Siyabulela Tom says, “The deputy minister is not just concerned, but he’s also angry about the act that was committed at the army base. We’ve confirmed with the SA Police Service that six rifles and ammunition were stolen along with cellphones belonging to the soldiers.”

At the same time, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) says it’s concerned the stolen weapons could end up in the hands of gangsters, which places the lives of locals at risk.

