ANCYL refuses to apologise to ACM despite nearing deadline

The ANCYL says it’s unnecessary to apologise for disruptions at Kathrada memorial because doing so would be an admission of guilt.

JOHANNESBURG – While the 4pm deadline for the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal to apologise to the family of the late stalwart Ahmed Kathrada draws near, the league says those who are expecting an apology are wasting their time.

The ANCYL is accused of disrupting one of Kathrada's memorial services in Durban last week.

They says it’s unnecessary for them to apologise because they didn’t cause any disruption, and doing so would be an admission of guilt.

The Active Citizens Movement (ACM), which organised the event, says the league has until 4pm this afternoon to apologise publicly or face being in contempt of court.

The ACM took the league to court last week in an attempt to prevent them from attending the memorial service last Sunday, but the league was granted permission to attend, on condition that they behave.

Youth league spokesperson Mandla Shange says, “We haven’t received any letter from the ACM directed to us; neither did our lawyers receive a letter with regards to the issue of us being demanded to apologise. It remains speculation to us because there is no letter that has been sent, so we don’t see any need for us to apologise.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)