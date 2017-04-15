ANCYL misses deadline for apology to Kathrada family

The ANCYL in KZN is accused of disrupting one of the Kathrada memorial services in Durban and refuted claims it’s been asked to apologise.

JOHANNESBURG – The Active Citizens’ Movement (ACM) says the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has missed the 4pm deadline to apologise to the family of the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The league is accused of disrupting one of his memorial services in Durban last Sunday.

The movement which organised the event, gave the league until 4pm today to apologise publicly or face being in contempt of court.

The ACM says it will proceed with the contempt of court proceedings- since the league didn’t comply with their request or, comply with the court interdict to behave during Kathrada's memorial service.

The movement’s spokesperson Yashica Padia says, “We had requested that their lawyers respond to our lawyers before the 4pm deadline. We have received no such communication. As stated in our letter [to them], that if we don’t receive a response by today, we will then proceed with contempt of court proceedings.”

The ANCYL says it’s unnecessary for them to apologise because they didn’t cause any disruption, and doing so would be an admission of guilt.

They also claim they have never received the letter of demand.

The league's spokesperson Mandla Shange says, “We haven’t received any letter from the ACM directed to us; neither did our lawyers receive a letter with regards to the issue of us being demanded to apologise. It remains speculation to us because there is no letter that has been sent, so we don’t see any need for us to apologise.”

