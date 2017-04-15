Popular Topics
1 killed, 4 injured as bus and truck collide in Pretoria

The driver of the bus was found dead on the scene while four people were treated for their injuries.

Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – One person has been killed and four others injured after a bus and a truck collided in Pretoria central.

When emergency services arrived, they found the truck and the bus had crashed into a nearby car dealership.

The driver of the bus was found dead on the scene while four people were treated for their injuries.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says, “Three passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and were transported, along with the driver of the truck, to the Tshwane District Hospital for further treatment. The exact circumstances for the accident are not yet known; the investigators were busy at the scene this morning.”

