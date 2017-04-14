Zuma skips politics, asks congregants to pray for SA

The president has asked members of the Universal Kingdom of God Church to pray for the country's leaders, for jobs and for crime to go away.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says he joined the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God for a prayer service on Friday, and not to say a speech.

Zuma is attending the church's Good Friday service at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

He addressed the same service last year. It's one of the largest gatherings in the country.

President Zuma received a warm welcome by the church congregation gathered at the stadium.

President Jacob Zuma attends the Good Friday service of the Universal Church of Kingdom of God (UCKG) at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/mZk7a3dcNc — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 14, 2017

Zuma says he always feels welcome by the church.

“Mine today is not to say a speech, but I am here to gather with my colleagues to hear the word of God.”

The president has asked members of the church to pray for the country's leaders, for jobs and for crime to go away.