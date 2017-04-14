Zuma skips politics, asks congregants to pray for SA
The president has asked members of the Universal Kingdom of God Church to pray for the country's leaders, for jobs and for crime to go away.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says he joined the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God for a prayer service on Friday, and not to say a speech.
Zuma is attending the church's Good Friday service at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.
He addressed the same service last year. It's one of the largest gatherings in the country.
President Zuma received a warm welcome by the church congregation gathered at the stadium.
President Jacob Zuma attends the Good Friday service of the Universal Church of Kingdom of God (UCKG) at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/mZk7a3dcNc— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 14, 2017
Zuma says he always feels welcome by the church.
“Mine today is not to say a speech, but I am here to gather with my colleagues to hear the word of God.”
The president has asked members of the church to pray for the country's leaders, for jobs and for crime to go away.
More in Local
-
Police say Dlamini-Zuma given VIP protection following threats
-
Man (30) arrested for alleged kidnap and rape of girl (13)
-
Save SA urges Two Oceans runners to support #ZumaMustGo
-
‘We say the bus strike continues’
-
WC beachgoers warned as spring tide ushers in strong rip currents
-
Lawyer calls Gujarati boycott against Guptas ‘unfortunate’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.