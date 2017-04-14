‘We say the bus strike continues’

Numsa has rejected the bus sector wage deal, but the labour minister said the bargaining council deal is collectively binding.

CAPE TOWN – The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) has rejected a wage deal signed in the bus sector, and will continue with its strike.

Three trade unions, including South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have reached an agreement with bus companies – effectively putting an end to the three day bus strike.

The unions and the bus companies have settled on a 9% increase over a one-year period, and a 1.5% hike for overtime among others.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says they are not part of that agreement.

“We take mandate only from our members; we don’t meet with government and business to make deals and sign. Therefore we say the strike continues because that is the mandate given to us by our members, and that strike is legal and protected.”

But at a media briefing earlier Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, said the bargaining council deal is collectively binding.

“If the majority of the trade unions who are participating in that collective bargaining and the majority of the employers, if they have agreed then that will be the decision of the council.”

