‘We say the bus strike continues’
Numsa has rejected the bus sector wage deal, but the labour minister said the bargaining council deal is collectively binding.
CAPE TOWN – The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) has rejected a wage deal signed in the bus sector, and will continue with its strike.
Three trade unions, including South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have reached an agreement with bus companies – effectively putting an end to the three day bus strike.
The unions and the bus companies have settled on a 9% increase over a one-year period, and a 1.5% hike for overtime among others.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says they are not part of that agreement.
“We take mandate only from our members; we don’t meet with government and business to make deals and sign. Therefore we say the strike continues because that is the mandate given to us by our members, and that strike is legal and protected.”
But at a media briefing earlier Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, said the bargaining council deal is collectively binding.
“If the majority of the trade unions who are participating in that collective bargaining and the majority of the employers, if they have agreed then that will be the decision of the council.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Save SA urges Two Oceans runners to support #ZumaMustGo
-
WC beachgoers warned as spring tide ushers in strong rip currents
-
Lawyer calls Gujarati boycott against Guptas ‘unfortunate’
-
Numsa, Taswu still holding out on bus driver wage deal
-
‘Pray for us, pray for the leaders’
-
ANCYL denies receiving letter of demand after disruptions at Kathrada memorial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.