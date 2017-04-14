Treasury expresses concern over Tafelberg school site sale
Last month provincial Cabinet decided to allow the sale of the property to the Philis Jowell Day School to continue.
CAPE TOWN - National Treasury has expressed concern over the Western Cape government's decision to sell the Tafelberg Remedial School site.
Last month provincial Cabinet decided to allow the sale of the property to the Philis Jowell Day School to continue despite protests by activists who wanted the land to be used for affordable housing.
The decision led activists to occupy two inner-city sites owned by provincial government, Woodstock hospital and the Helen Bowden Nurses Home near the V&A Waterfront.
National Treasury states provincial Cabinet's decision is in stark contrast to government policies on the importance of re-integrating urban areas in South Africa, especially by providing affordable housing to poor, working-class people.
In a statement, treasury says the decision to sell the Tafelberg site flies in the face of provincial government's own commitment to spatial restructuring.
One of Cabinet's reasons for selling the property has been to find revenue for the province, as per Treasury's instruction.
But treasury adds it has never asked the province to sell the land purely for financial gain or as a revenue raising measure.
The human settlements ministry has also voiced its disagreement over last month's decision saying the property must be used to benefit the poor.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Armed robbers storm military base, steal rifles & ammunition
-
Bus strike over as unions sign 9% wage increase
-
SA Gujarati community urges members to boycott Gupta family event
-
[UPDATE] Easter road accidents claim first victims
-
Autopax, unions reach agreement over wage dispute
-
LLB review will not affect current law graduates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.