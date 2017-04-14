Treasury expresses concern over Tafelberg school site sale

Last month provincial Cabinet decided to allow the sale of the property to the Philis Jowell Day School to continue.

CAPE TOWN - National Treasury has expressed concern over the Western Cape government's decision to sell the Tafelberg Remedial School site.

Last month provincial Cabinet decided to allow the sale of the property to the Philis Jowell Day School to continue despite protests by activists who wanted the land to be used for affordable housing.

The decision led activists to occupy two inner-city sites owned by provincial government, Woodstock hospital and the Helen Bowden Nurses Home near the V&A Waterfront.

National Treasury states provincial Cabinet's decision is in stark contrast to government policies on the importance of re-integrating urban areas in South Africa, especially by providing affordable housing to poor, working-class people.

In a statement, treasury says the decision to sell the Tafelberg site flies in the face of provincial government's own commitment to spatial restructuring.

One of Cabinet's reasons for selling the property has been to find revenue for the province, as per Treasury's instruction.

But treasury adds it has never asked the province to sell the land purely for financial gain or as a revenue raising measure.

The human settlements ministry has also voiced its disagreement over last month's decision saying the property must be used to benefit the poor.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)