Sharapova blames ITF for failing to warn her on banned substance
Sharapova's initial two-year suspension was reduced to 15 months after she tested positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium.
SYDNEY – Five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova has criticised the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for not doing enough to make her aware that meldonium had been added to the list of banned substances last year.
Sharapova's initial two-year suspension was reduced to 15 months after she tested positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication the Russian had been taking within the rules but which was then reclassified as a banned drug.
Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency list of banned substances at the start of 2016 after mounting evidence that it boosted blood flow and enhanced performance.
"Why didn't someone come up to me and have a private conversation, just an official to an athlete, which would have taken care of the confidentiality problem they talked about later?" the 29-year-old said in an interview with The Times.
Sharapova did, however, say that she had become "complacent" and was responsible for failing the drug test.
"Ultimately the fault was mine," she added. "I had been getting clearance on everything I was taking for seven years and I became complacent."
Sharapova is due to return to competitive action at the Stuttgart Grand Prix which starts on 24 April.
More in Sport
-
Button to make F1 return at Monaco Grand Prix
-
Mesut Ozil: Contract talks can wait
-
Bus strike forces Two Oceans organisers to get alternative transport for runners
-
Ajax win, United held, trouble delays match at Lyon
-
England skipper Morgan signs up for SA T20 tournament
-
Two Oceans Marathon 2016 pumped R675m into WC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.