Save SA urges Two Oceans runners to support #ZumaMustGo

Marathon organisers released a statement forbidding political campaigning, including the black bands in support of the anti-Zuma campaign.

CAPE TOWN – The Save South Africa campaign is urging Two Oceans Marathon runners, to wear black arm bands in support of the #ZumaMustGo movement, despite organisers banning the move.

The organisation's volunteers are currently outside the event's expo at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, where 12,000 of the arm bands have been handed out.

Two Oceans Marathon organisers this week released a statement forbidding political campaigning, including the black bands in support of the anti-Zuma campaign because of International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) rules.

Save SA's Lawson Naidoo says they have previously consulted organisers about their intentions.

“We are aware of the IAAF regulations, and what we are planning to do would not fall foul of those regulations. We are encouraging people simply to wear a black armband tomorrow; not to wear any slogans or make any political statement.”

Naidoo adds participants are very eager to wear the black armbands.

“To make a statement on the state of our country, about the levels of corruption that we face. I think that the misinformation that is coming from certain quarters such as Athletics South Africa and others seeking to discourage people from doing so is political interference in the right of people’s freedom of expression.”

Thirty thousand entrants will participate in the annual ultra-marathon taking place in the Mother City this weekend.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)