Save SA urges Two Oceans runners to support #ZumaMustGo
Marathon organisers released a statement forbidding political campaigning, including the black bands in support of the anti-Zuma campaign.
CAPE TOWN – The Save South Africa campaign is urging Two Oceans Marathon runners, to wear black arm bands in support of the #ZumaMustGo movement, despite organisers banning the move.
The organisation's volunteers are currently outside the event's expo at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, where 12,000 of the arm bands have been handed out.
Two Oceans Marathon organisers this week released a statement forbidding political campaigning, including the black bands in support of the anti-Zuma campaign because of International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) rules.
Save SA's Lawson Naidoo says they have previously consulted organisers about their intentions.
“We are aware of the IAAF regulations, and what we are planning to do would not fall foul of those regulations. We are encouraging people simply to wear a black armband tomorrow; not to wear any slogans or make any political statement.”
Naidoo adds participants are very eager to wear the black armbands.
“To make a statement on the state of our country, about the levels of corruption that we face. I think that the misinformation that is coming from certain quarters such as Athletics South Africa and others seeking to discourage people from doing so is political interference in the right of people’s freedom of expression.”
Thirty thousand entrants will participate in the annual ultra-marathon taking place in the Mother City this weekend.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
‘We say the bus strike continues’
-
WC beachgoers warned as spring tide ushers in strong rip currents
-
Lawyer calls Gujarati boycott against Guptas ‘unfortunate’
-
Numsa, Taswu still holding out on bus driver wage deal
-
‘Pray for us, pray for the leaders’
-
ANCYL denies receiving letter of demand after disruptions at Kathrada memorial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.