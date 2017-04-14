SANParks rejects allegations of poachers mass burial
The EFF claims the Kruger National Park buried illegal poachers in an unmarked mass grave in Bushbuckridge.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Parks (SANParks) has rejected claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters that the Kruger National Park has buried illegal poachers who were allegedly killed and put in an unmarked mass grave in Bushbuckridge.
It says the allegations have no substance, because each and every incident involving contact with poachers is attended by the police.
Sanpark’s William Mabasa says the health department in Mpumalanga has clarified that the graveyard in question, contains the remains of people who could not be identified and were given proper burials.
“Irresponsible comments such as this could wage war between us and the community of Bushbuckridge, which at the moment is helping us to arrest poachers who are hiding in some of those areas.”
The EFF’s Rhulani Qhibi says the burials are similar to that of the apartheid regime.
“It reminds us of the apartheid regime where people have been killed and buried in unmarked graves.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
