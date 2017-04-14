SANDF awaits update on CT army base robbery

The robbery occurred earlier on Friday when a group of armed men stormed the 9 Infantry Battalion base.

CAPE TOWN – A criminal investigation has been launched following an armed robbery at a military base in Khayeklitsha in Cape Town.

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when a group of armed men stormed the 9 Infantry Battalion base.

The robbers allegedly held up soldiers in the armoury guard room at gunpoint, and allegedly forced them to open the safe.

They stole six rifles.

The South African National Defence Force's Mafi Mgobozi says, “The investigation is continuing. At present we have not had any information whether anyone was arrested.”

In 2016 three men were arrested after the Simons Town naval base was robbed.

It later emerged in court that burglars bypassed naval base security with a bolt cutter.

The trio led investigators where they hid the firearms and explosives.

WATCH: Dan Plato about weapons stolen from Simons Town Naval Base in 2016

Additional reporting by Ilze-Marie le Roux

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)