Nehawu-affiliated social workers suspend 5-week-long strike

Social workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union are expected to return to work next week.

FILE: Picture: Nehawu.
FILE: Picture: Nehawu.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Social workers affiliated with union National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are expected to return to work next week following a five-week long strike.

Nehawu has confirmed a strike by its Social Development Department members was suspended on Thursday.

Social workers downed tools over wage dissatisfaction and poor working conditions.

Nehawu says there are several outstanding issues before the national bargaining council.

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says, “They’ve accessed all our demands but some of the issues will be referred to the bargaining council and that’s why the strike has been suspended and not called off permanently.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

