Man (30) arrested for alleged kidnap and rape of girl (13)
Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the girl went missing last week Friday from Zuma section in Katlehong.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl, at Eden Park in the east rand.
Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the girl went missing last week Friday from Zuma section in Katlehong.
#sapsGP 13-year-old missing girl reunited with family, went missing on 2017/04/07, suspect(30) arrested. SWhttps://t.co/OgQIkLo8xg pic.twitter.com/Q4YeZ1sPvS— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 13, 2017
The police’s Mega Ndobe says the victim was crying for help.
He says when they called her cellphone, they were then able to locate her whereabouts through the call and rescue her.
“When we arrived there we found a man who informed us that the suspect who came with the girl had gone to work. We followed that information until we found the man at his work place, that is where he was arrested. He is expected to appear in court soon.”
Ndobe says the suspect has been charged with statutory rape and kidnapping.
More in Local
-
Police say Dlamini-Zuma given VIP protection following threats
-
Zuma skips politics, asks congregants to pray for SA
-
Save SA urges Two Oceans runners to support #ZumaMustGo
-
‘We say the bus strike continues’
-
WC beachgoers warned as spring tide ushers in strong rip currents
-
Lawyer calls Gujarati boycott against Guptas ‘unfortunate’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.