Man (30) arrested for alleged kidnap and rape of girl (13)

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the girl went missing last week Friday from Zuma section in Katlehong.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl, at Eden Park in the east rand.

#sapsGP 13-year-old missing girl reunited with family, went missing on 2017/04/07, suspect(30) arrested. SWhttps://t.co/OgQIkLo8xg pic.twitter.com/Q4YeZ1sPvS — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 13, 2017

The police’s Mega Ndobe says the victim was crying for help.

He says when they called her cellphone, they were then able to locate her whereabouts through the call and rescue her.

“When we arrived there we found a man who informed us that the suspect who came with the girl had gone to work. We followed that information until we found the man at his work place, that is where he was arrested. He is expected to appear in court soon.”

Ndobe says the suspect has been charged with statutory rape and kidnapping.