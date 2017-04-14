Popular Topics
Go

Man (30) arrested for alleged kidnap and rape of girl (13)

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the girl went missing last week Friday from Zuma section in Katlehong.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl, at Eden Park in the east rand.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Thursday after the girl went missing last week Friday from Zuma section in Katlehong.

The police’s Mega Ndobe says the victim was crying for help.

He says when they called her cellphone, they were then able to locate her whereabouts through the call and rescue her.

“When we arrived there we found a man who informed us that the suspect who came with the girl had gone to work. We followed that information until we found the man at his work place, that is where he was arrested. He is expected to appear in court soon.”

Ndobe says the suspect has been charged with statutory rape and kidnapping.

