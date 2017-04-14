Long distance taxis to be monitored closely over Easter weekend

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials say long distance taxi operators will be monitored closely this weekend.

The Western Cape Easter weekend safety road campaign kicked off on Thursday.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says several roadblocks and law enforcement operations will be conducted on all major highways.

“We’ll be stopping and checking vehicles, especially the taxis leaving Cape Town.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)