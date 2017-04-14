Popular Topics
LLB review will not affect current law graduates

People who've graduated from law programmes in SA universities before 2017 will not be impacted by the Council's review of the LLB qualification.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - People who've graduated from law programmes in South African universities before 2017 will not be impacted by the Council on Higher Education national review of the LLB qualification.

The National Reviews Committee has identified serious issues at four universities, namely North West University, Walter Sisulu University, UNISA and the University of the Free State.

These institutions have been informed to address the issues adequately, to avoid having the accreditation status of the programme withdrawn.

The Council's Olivia Mokgatle has assured those with prior qualifications that this new benchmark will not impact them.

“The standard is benchmarked internationally and it’s trying to address the issues of transformation. We a standard upward rules that we want the programmes to respond to, so I don’t think we should be saying prior graduates are of lesser quality. ”

Thirteen universities' LLB programmes have also been identified as having minor issues that need to be addressed according to timeframes set by the Committee.

The vice-dean of Stellenbosch University’s Law Faculty Geo Keeno says plans have already been put in place to address the issues, which will need to be presented to the committee later this year.

“All universities would be in any case be engaged in a much bigger exercise of revisiting what they’re doing and re-evaluating because of this massive process.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

