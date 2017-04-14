Lawyer calls Gujarati boycott against Guptas ‘unfortunate’

The Gujarati network is calling on members not to attend the event at the military museum in Saxonwold because they don't want to associated to the Gupta's conduct.

JOHANNSBURG – The lawyer representing the Gupta family, says it's unfortunate that some people are planning to boycott a religious event being hosted by the family this weekend.

A number of South Africans who've taken to the streets in protest against President Jacob Zuma's decision to axe Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, have also called for the Guptas to leave the country, saying they've captured the state.

A number of South Africans who've taken to the streets in protest against President Jacob Zuma's decision to axe Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, have also called for the Guptas to leave the country, saying they've captured the state.

Attorney Gert van der Merwe says he is aware that some people are planning to boycott the event.

“It’s unfortunate that people would stoop so low as to attack someone’s religious beliefs and the freedom to express one’s beliefs and exercise one’s religion.”

