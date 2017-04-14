Popular Topics
Labour Minister Oliphant to meet unions, bus companies

Mildred Oliphant steps in to intervene after the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union reached out for assistance.

FILE: Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant will meet trade unions and bus companies as part of emergency talks aimed at ending the national bus strike.

Oliphant steps in to intervene after the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) reached out for assistance.

Unions rejected the employer’s latest 9% across-board during a meeting this week.

Labour department spokesperson Teboho Thejane says Easter is a crucial time for many South Africans.

“We’re concerned the workers cannot travel to see their families or attend church so she intends to meet with all parties involved in an attempt to find common ground.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

