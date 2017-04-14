Labour minister confirms end of nationwide bus strike
Numsa has said it will continue with the strike but Oliphant says bus services will be operational after unions signed a 9% increase deal.
JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has confirmed that most bus services are up and running as the bus strike has come to an end.
Three unions have signed an agreement with the national employers association while the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has refused to sign the deal.
Oliphant says since the majority of the trade unions signed the agreement, the majority of bus services will now be operational.
“I was happy when Dr Zenzo Mahlangu was telling me that the workers are on standby in buses and are waiting for the call to say the strike is off. As we speak he reported back to say that the workers are working, and the buses are moving.”
The unions and the bus companies have settled on a 9% increase over a one-year period, and a 1.5% hike for overtime among others.
However, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says demands for better work conditions for bus drivers still need to be discussed, despite the agreement reached.
Satawu is one of three unions that signed an agreement with the national employers association to increase bus driver salaries by 9% earlier on Friday.
The union’s general secretary Mahlangu says the hours, nightshift and sleepout allowances – amongst others – have been agreed upon.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
