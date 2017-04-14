KZN deploys 22,000 officials to monitor roads during Easter weekend

On Thursday, more than 1,300 vehicles were entering the province at a time.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says 22,000 officials have been deployed to monitor roads during the Easter weekend.

MEC Mxolisi Kaunda will also be participating in roadblocks across the province.

On Thursday, more than 1,300 vehicles were entering the province at a time.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane “We’ve deployed more than 22,000 law enforcement officers to make sure that we increase vigilance and visibility on the roads.”

At the same time the KZN Economic Development Department says it expects more than 500,000 visitors.

Spokesperson Bongani Tembe “The MEC for Tourism in KZN, Mr Sihle Zikalala, has made a call to the people of our province to treat the visitors with dignity and respect.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)