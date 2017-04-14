KZN deploys 22,000 officials to monitor roads during Easter weekend
On Thursday, more than 1,300 vehicles were entering the province at a time.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says 22,000 officials have been deployed to monitor roads during the Easter weekend.
MEC Mxolisi Kaunda will also be participating in roadblocks across the province.
On Thursday, more than 1,300 vehicles were entering the province at a time.
Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane “We’ve deployed more than 22,000 law enforcement officers to make sure that we increase vigilance and visibility on the roads.”
At the same time the KZN Economic Development Department says it expects more than 500,000 visitors.
Spokesperson Bongani Tembe “The MEC for Tourism in KZN, Mr Sihle Zikalala, has made a call to the people of our province to treat the visitors with dignity and respect.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
No confidence vote: Zuma dismisses threats against ANC MPs as ‘speculation’
-
ANC MK Council slams misconception over SA’s junk status
-
Archbishop Ndungane ‘hopes’ Anti-Zuma marches gain momentum
-
Labour Minister Oliphant to meet unions, bus companies
-
‘SA the only country whose economy is run by minority’
-
Mbalula praises Phahlane for his professionalism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.