July date set for alleged British sex offender’s deportation ruling

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Magistrates Court will rule in July whether alleged British sex offender Lee Tucker will be deported.

Tucker appeared in the dock on Thursday where the state announced it's ready to proceed with his extradition hearing.

He is wanted in the UK on 42 child sex charges.

It's been more than a year since Lee Tucker was arrested at his Green Point home and he's fighting tooth and nail to remain in the country.

Tucker's lawyers claim he was acquitted of the charges he faced more than 17 years ago.

Initially he was not found guilty, but following an appeal, a British court convicted him while he was out of the country.

The State however wants him deported because it says Tucker is a fugitive from justice.

It want Home Affairs to declare the 52-year-old an “undesirable” person.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)