Gigaba: There’ll be no blank cheque for cash-strapped SABC
The public broadcaster is expected to ask Treasury for a bail out to avert a looming financial crisis.
PARLIAMENT - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says there’ll be no blank cheque for the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
New Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has met with Gigaba, SABC management and the new interim board and a technical team has been set up to map a way forward.
Eyewitness News asked Gigaba about the SABC after he briefed local investors at Parliament on Thursday.
Gigaba isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the SABC.
“There obviously cannot be a blank cheque for the SABC, the problems at the SABC have been a long time in coming.
“We need to take very, very hard decisions, about not only the institution but particularly about the executive directors who had a responsibility to foresee these problems, to address them, to bring them to the attention of the executives”.
Meanwhile, the public broadcaster’s spokesman Kaizer Kyanyago has dismissed reports that the new interim board has ditched former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s 90 percent local content ruling due to the impact on listenership and advertising.
Kyanyago says the interim board has "yet to engage on the matter”.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
