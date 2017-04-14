Bus strike forces Two Oceans organisers to get alternative transport for runners
More than 30,000 entrants are expected to participate in the annual event in Cape Town on 15 April.
CAPE TOWN - The bus strike over wages has forced organisers of the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon to organise alternative shuttle options.
More than 30,000 entrants are expected to participate in the annual event in Cape Town on 15 April.
Runners have been reminded that no political regalia will be allowed, including the black armbands symbolising Zuma must go.
Chairperson David Maralack says many runners couldn’t register because of the bus strike.
“It puts pressure on people registering today and secondly we also use buses on race day. A bit of management had to be done with regards to the usage of shuttles and also getting alternative bus services for our runners.”
