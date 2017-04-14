Boil water notice issued for Oudtshoorn residents

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is urging residents to boil their drinking water as the water is discoloured.

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality is urging residents to boil their drinking water as the water is discoloured.

The municipality has indicated tests done to the supply in the Koos Raubenheimer dam found iron content in the water is within the country’s standards.

Concerns were raised after discolouration believed to be caused by mud and ash that washed into the dam following flash floods earlier this week.

Oudtshoorn spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says the water is safe for human consumption.

“Residents are encouraged to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure pending the outcome of the biological test next week.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)