Boil water notice issued for Oudtshoorn residents
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is urging residents to boil their drinking water as the water is discoloured.
CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality is urging residents to boil their drinking water as the water is discoloured.
The municipality has indicated tests done to the supply in the Koos Raubenheimer dam found iron content in the water is within the country’s standards.
Concerns were raised after discolouration believed to be caused by mud and ash that washed into the dam following flash floods earlier this week.
Oudtshoorn spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says the water is safe for human consumption.
“Residents are encouraged to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure pending the outcome of the biological test next week.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Nehawu-affiliated social workers suspend 5-week-long strike
-
No confidence vote: Zuma dismisses threats against ANC MPs as ‘speculation’
-
ANC MK Council slams misconception over SA’s junk status
-
Archbishop Ndungane ‘hopes’ Anti-Zuma marches gain momentum
-
Labour Minister Oliphant to meet unions, bus companies
-
KZN deploys 22,000 officials to monitor roads during Easter weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.