Archbishop Ndungane ‘hopes’ Anti-Zuma marches gain momentum

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane says citizens shouldn’t lose hope because possibilities in the country still exist.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema watches on over the "Day of Action" march against the leadership of President Jacob Zuma held in Pretoria on 12 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane says his hope this Easter is that anti-Zuma marches, that have taken place around the country, can gain momentum.

Thousands of South Africans marched to call for the removal of President Zuma.

Ndungane says citizens shouldn’t lose hope because possibilities in the country still exist.

He says South Africans should take heed of the message of Easter.

“Although we have these dark clouds… the marches that we’ve seen across the country indicate that there is a new wakening.”

WATCH: Tens of thousands march for Zuma's resignation

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Comments

