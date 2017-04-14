ANCYL ordered to apologise to Ahmed Kathrada’s family

The ANCYL has until 4pm to publicly apologise to the family of the late struggle stalwart for disrupting one of his memorials.

DURBAN - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has until 4pm to publicly apologise to the family of the late Ahmed Kathrada for disrupting one of his memorials or face being in contempt of court.

Last week the Active Citizens’ Movement (ACM) took the league to court in an attempt to bar it from attending last Sunday’s commemoration.

However, the ANC’s young lions were granted permission to attend on condition that they didn’t cause any disruption.

The ACM‘s Yashica Padia says they now have enough evidence to prove that the league was behind the interruptions.

“A letter has been sent to the ANYCL’s lawyers detailing our demands and we requested that they send us an apology and we also asked that they do not further disrupt any further event of the ACM.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)