ANCYL denies receiving letter of demand after disruptions at Kathrada memorial

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it has not received any letter of demand and a request for them to apologise to the family of the late stalwart Ahmed Kathrada for disrupting one of his memorial services in Durban.

The Active Citizens’ Movement (ACM), which organised the event, says the league has until 4pm on Saturday to apologise publicly or face being in contempt of court.

The ACM took the league to court in an attempt to prevent them from attending Kathrada’s memorial service last Sunday – but the league was granted permission to attend, on condition that they behave.

Although the ACM’s Yashica Padia says a letter has been sent to the ANCYL’s lawyers, the league’s Mandla Shange says their lawyers have received nothing.

“The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal has never received any letter, and we have contacted our lawyers and they have confirmed that we have not received a letter demanding that we must apologise.”

