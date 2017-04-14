ANC MK Council slams misconception over SA’s junk status

The MK Veterans National Council Steering Committee says it concerned that there’s a misconception spread that SA's junk status will not affect the ordinary masses.

JOHANNESBURG - The MK Veterans National Council Steering Committee says it concerned that there’s a misconception spread that South Africa’s junk status will not affect the ordinary masses.

The committee held a media briefing on Thursday, saying it’s also concerned about the economy following the downgrade to junk status.



It’s called on an urgent National Consultative Conference to try and correct what they call the crisis within the governing party.

It says there have been some unprecedented event in recent weeks such as the growing anti-Zuma marches and the results that followed President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Former Mkhonto we Sizwe member Siphiwe Nyanda says all South Africans should be concerned about the downgrade to the economy.

“It’s going to affect the ordinary men. It has already begun to affect the value of the rand.”

He says the MK Vets are not only concerned about the economy but the politics too.

“The reshuffle has resulted in unprecedented eruptions within the party itself and we’re concerned about the seeming divisions.”

The vets also condemned those who use the military uniform to protect and guard buildings such as Luthuli House and “birthday celebrations”.

