‘ANC members benefitting from wrongdoing attacking us’

JOHANNESBURG - The MK Veterans National Council Steering Committee says it’s now being attacked by people within the African National Congress (ANC), who are benefitting from wrongdoing.

The committee also says it’s concerned about the economy following the recent downgrades to junk status.

It’s called for an urgent correction of what it calls “the crisis within the governing party”.

The MK Veterans say the ANC has swayed away from the values of its forefathers.

They say they have made their concerns known to the secretary general of the governing party.

Former MK member and Member of Parliament Thabang Makwetla says they knew from last year already that there would be resistance towards those trying to intervene in what they have called the crises that’s the ANC.

“Those who are benefitting from the wrong practises in the organisation are not going to give up without a fight.”

Makwetla refused to divulge who is ill benefitting and says the integrity committee is the appropriate place to name names.

“We have a very clear sense of where the resistance is coming from and why.”

The MK vets agree that the ANC is not a lost cause and believe it ca still self-correct.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)