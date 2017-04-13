WC authorities to be out in 'full force' during Easter weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
Go

WC authorities to be out in 'full force' during Easter weekend

The department’s Easter road safety plan is in full operation, Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says.

An accident over the Easter break that left 3 passengers dead. Picture: ER24
An accident over the Easter break that left 3 passengers dead. Picture: ER24
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Transport Department says it has identified several high-risk routes which have seen many accidents.

The department’s Easter road safety plan is in full operation.

A high number of road fatalities have been recorded in the province during the Easter period, over the past three years.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says pedestrian deaths remain high.

“We’re going to be out in full force. We’re working very closely with our partners, the South African Police Service, municipal traffic, law enforcement officials and emergency services and we’re going to be all out and about this weekend.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA