WC authorities to be out in 'full force' during Easter weekend
The department’s Easter road safety plan is in full operation, Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Transport Department says it has identified several high-risk routes which have seen many accidents.
The department’s Easter road safety plan is in full operation.
A high number of road fatalities have been recorded in the province during the Easter period, over the past three years.
Transport MEC Donald Grant says pedestrian deaths remain high.
“We’re going to be out in full force. We’re working very closely with our partners, the South African Police Service, municipal traffic, law enforcement officials and emergency services and we’re going to be all out and about this weekend.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
