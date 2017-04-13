Two Oceans organisers forbid political campaigning
Organisers have issued a statement forbidding political campaigning at the 48th edition of the race on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN – All participants in the Old Mutual Two Ocean's Marathon have been reminded that no political regalia will be allowed at the race.
This comes in the wake of recent political rallies across the country.
Thirty thousand entrants will participate in the annual ultra-marathon taking place in the Mother City this weekend.
Chairperson David Maralack says they have put out a statement forbidding political campaigning, including the black bands in support of #ZumaMustGo.
“Our stance with regards to political campaigning, that is not permissible. We want focus on the runner where we strive to unite people, not divide them, and that the ethos and the spirit that Athletics South Africa brought in this rule. We don’t want any conflict on race day.”
