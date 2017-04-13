Two Oceans Marathon 2016 pumped R675m into WC
The 48th edition of the iconic race which showcases the Table Mountain and the Cape Peninsula will take place on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN – Two Oceans Marathon General Manager Carol Vosloo says an economic impact study of last year’s race shows that R675 million was injected into the local economy.
On Saturday, the 48th edition of the iconic race which showcases the Table Mountain and the Cape Peninsula will take place.
The race is once again at capacity with over 25,000 runners taking part in the various races.
Vosloo says they are expecting around 3,000 international runners.
“We have recently done an economic impact study and last year they raised more than R675 million into the province. Not only is it a good economic boost, but it creates and jobs and skills transfer for many people in different spheres.”
More in Business
-
Brewery addresses water scarcity Nelson Mandela Bay
-
Rand edges higher as finance minister vows to avoid third downgrade
-
Gigaba calls meeting on nuclear build programme
-
Namibia to make white-owned businesses sell 25% stake to blacks
-
Gigaba spells out expected qualities in new DG
-
Samsung puts Note 7 behind it as S8 pre-orders surpass S7's
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.