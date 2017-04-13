Popular Topics
Two Oceans Marathon 2016 pumped R675m into WC

The 48th edition of the iconic race which showcases the Table Mountain and the Cape Peninsula will take place on Saturday.

Zimbabwean Mike Fokoroni won the men's Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in 2016. Picture: Carl Lewis/EWN.
Zimbabwean Mike Fokoroni won the men's Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in 2016. Picture: Carl Lewis/EWN.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Two Oceans Marathon General Manager Carol Vosloo says an economic impact study of last year’s race shows that R675 million was injected into the local economy.

On Saturday, the 48th edition of the iconic race which showcases the Table Mountain and the Cape Peninsula will take place.

The race is once again at capacity with over 25,000 runners taking part in the various races.

Vosloo says they are expecting around 3,000 international runners.

“We have recently done an economic impact study and last year they raised more than R675 million into the province. Not only is it a good economic boost, but it creates and jobs and skills transfer for many people in different spheres.”

