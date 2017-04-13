Review prompts LLB programmes changes for SA universities

More than a dozen universities will have to make changes to their LLB programmes following a national review by the Council on Higher Education.

CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen South African universities will have to make changes to their LLB programmes following a national review by the Council on Higher Education.

The council has released the findings of its review, which started in 2012.

When it first embarked on the review, the Council on Higher Education, the South African Law Deans Association and other law academics first had to develop a qualification standard.

The council has agreed because the standard was developed long after LLB programmes had been in existence, it would not be used as the primary benchmark for programme re-accreditation, but instead, it would be used to develop the programmes.

Four universities have been found to have major issues with their Bachelor of Law programmes, namely North West University, Walter Sisulu University, University of South Africa and the University of the Free State.

The council’s Olivia Mokgatle says although they haven’t withdrawn the accreditation for any university's LLB programmes, more than a dozen universities will have to make changes to their courses.

“The seriousness of the issues would vary from institution to institution, depending on how long it’ll take for the issue to be resolved. We have what we call long-term conditions and short-term conditions.

“Normally short-term conditions are those that the institution can fix quickly, within three to six months. The long-term conditions are the ones that will take a while for the institutions to fix. So it’s more than six months to a year, and even longer depending on the nature of the issue.”

Among some of the universities who can get re-accredited after addressing minor issues with their courses, are Stellenbosch University, the University of the Western Cape and the University of Cape Town.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)