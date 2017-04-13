Review prompts LLB programmes changes for SA universities

-
Matakata: Hawks to focus on corruption, economic crimesLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Dlamini-Zuma addresses ANC's cadres forumLocal
-
Alleged paedophile Sidney Frankel has diedLocal
-
Review prompts LLB programmes changes for SA universitiesLocal
-
Baleka, Zuma file papers in no confidence motion matterLocal
-
MK Veterans committee: ANC lacks values of Kathrada generationLocal
Popular Topics
-
Anti-Zuma armbands to be handed out to Two Oceans runnersLocal
-
Sundowns seek scoring touch against SuperSport in Tshwane derbySport
-
Alonso’s Indy move is also a consequence of failureSport
-
Van Niekerk’s hopes of double title bid given a boostSport
-
Ronaldo double secures Real comeback win over BayernSport
-
Man United’s Rooney to miss Anderlecht gameSport
Popular Topics
-
Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in next ‘Fantastic Beasts’ filmLifestyle
-
Study: Heart attack deaths rise when a large marathon is in townLifestyle
-
Eddie Murphy pays tribute to late brother CharlieLifestyle
-
Reports: Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57Lifestyle
-
Zoe Saldana was bullied at school for speaking EnglishLifestyle
-
Japan automakers look to robots to keep elderly on the moveWorld
-
Social media hails Ontlametse Phalatse as 'fearless hero'Local
-
Risk factors for heart disease, stroke also tied to Alzheimer’s - studyLifestyle
-
Mel B granted restraining order against former nannyLifestyle
-
Baleka, Zuma file papers in no confidence motion matterLocal
-
MK Veterans committee: ANC lacks values of Kathrada generationLocal
-
ANC's Mdakane: Parly secret ballot vote not covered by ConstitutionLocal
-
ANC leaders to explain NWC’s decision to back Zuma after reshuffleLocal
-
Anti-Zuma armbands to be handed out to Two Oceans runnersLocal
-
[WATCH] MKMVA steering committee briefingLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Rebellion is on the march against ZumaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] The ANC MP’s dilemmaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why can’t America just take out Assad?World
-
[OPINION] South Africans are learning they’re not exceptional after allOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Marching entropy threatens ANC’s futureOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] US airstrike on Syria: What next?World
Popular Topics
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
Poor will be hardest hit by downgrade, say opposition partiesLocal
-
Gigaba: Investors want ANC to explain radical economic transformationLocal
-
SACCI: Commuters might carry unaffordable wage hikeLocal
-
Gupta's Oakbay Investments, Bell Pottinger part waysLocal
-
Japan automakers look to robots to keep elderly on the moveWorld
-
Four SA insurers take a knock after S&P ratings downgradeLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
Review prompts LLB programmes changes for SA universities
More than a dozen universities will have to make changes to their LLB programmes following a national review by the Council on Higher Education.
CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen South African universities will have to make changes to their LLB programmes following a national review by the Council on Higher Education.
The council has released the findings of its review, which started in 2012.
When it first embarked on the review, the Council on Higher Education, the South African Law Deans Association and other law academics first had to develop a qualification standard.
The council has agreed because the standard was developed long after LLB programmes had been in existence, it would not be used as the primary benchmark for programme re-accreditation, but instead, it would be used to develop the programmes.
Four universities have been found to have major issues with their Bachelor of Law programmes, namely North West University, Walter Sisulu University, University of South Africa and the University of the Free State.
The council’s Olivia Mokgatle says although they haven’t withdrawn the accreditation for any university's LLB programmes, more than a dozen universities will have to make changes to their courses.
“The seriousness of the issues would vary from institution to institution, depending on how long it’ll take for the issue to be resolved. We have what we call long-term conditions and short-term conditions.
“Normally short-term conditions are those that the institution can fix quickly, within three to six months. The long-term conditions are the ones that will take a while for the institutions to fix. So it’s more than six months to a year, and even longer depending on the nature of the issue.”
Among some of the universities who can get re-accredited after addressing minor issues with their courses, are Stellenbosch University, the University of the Western Cape and the University of Cape Town.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
More in Local
-
Easter traffic expected to start peaking on SA roads5 minutes ago
-
Matakata: Hawks to focus on corruption, economic crimes21 minutes ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Dlamini-Zuma addresses ANC's cadres forum39 minutes ago
-
Alleged paedophile Sidney Frankel has died40 minutes ago
-
Baleka, Zuma file papers in no confidence motion matterone hour ago
-
MK Veterans committee: ANC lacks values of Kathrada generationone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.