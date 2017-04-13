MK vets say MPs won’t vote against Zuma

MP and former MK Jerome Maake says the ANC can’t vote with the opposition in a motion of no confidence against Zuma as it's clear they want to destroy the party.

JOHANNESBURG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Veterans national steering council says while it is deeply concerned about the state of the African National Congress (ANC), its members of Parliament (MPs) can’t vote in favour of a motion tabled by the opposition.

The committee has held a media briefing, saying it’s also concerned about the economy following the downgrade to junk status.

It’s called on an urgent national consultative conference to try and correct what they call the crisis within the governing party.

The veterans say the ANC’s leadership is clearly divided.

MP and former member of MK Jerome Maake says while they're concerned about the state of the governing party, they can’t be expected to vote with the opposition in a motion of no confidence in the president.

“They don’t want to help the ANC, they want to destroy it and how do you vote together with people who openly say they want to destroy the ANC? So it’s a non-issue, it's clear how our vote as the ANC will be.”

The veterans say the ANC must self-correct without involving the opposition.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)