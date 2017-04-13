Lotto results: Wednesday 12 April 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 12 April are as follows:

Lotto: 06, 15, 18, 20, 26, 43 Bonus: 37

Lotto Plus: 04, 08, 14, 21, 37, 45 Bonus: 26

For more details visit the National Lottery website.