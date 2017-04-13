Malema blames ANC voters for current SA 'crisis'

EFF leader Julius Malema also told the crowd at the Union Buildings that more anti-Zuma marches can be expected in other provinces.

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has blamed all those in the African National Congress (ANC), including those who voted for the party, for what he calls South Africa’s current crisis.

Thousands of ordinary South Africans and supporters of opposition parties joined in Wednesday’s National Day of Action.

While President Jacob Zuma celebrated his 75th birthday in Kliptown, various opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance, EFF, African Christian Democratic Party, Agang SA, Inkatha Freedom Party, African Independent Congress and others marched to the seat of government at the Union Buildings.

GALLERY: National Day of Action

#DayOfAction Malema: when the state is threatened we put aside our differences. We unite to win back our beautiful country. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

Thousands of people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings all agreeing on one thing - the president’s removal.

Malema says the entire ANC is to blame.

“As a voter of the ANC, wherever you are, I’m sure you’re proud of yourself… that you contributed to destroying this country. It’s not too late. You can join us now and say ‘not in my name’.”

The IFP’s Bonkosi Dlamini says: “I’m very proud of South Africans today. I think the message has went home. We know the arrogant ANC will not want to listen to this but this will grow.”

Malema also told the crowd that more anti-Zuma marches can be expected in other provinces.

WATCH: Tens of thousands march for Zuma's resignation

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)